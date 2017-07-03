Celebrities

July 03, 2017 7:29 AM

Ex-Pittsburgh-area high school football star found slain

The Associated Press
TURTLE CREEK, Pa.

A former Pittsburgh-area high school football star has been found shot to death along a secluded road.

Allegheny County homicide detectives say 19-year-old Jeremiah Isaiah Jones was found slain along a wooded section of Lougeay (LOO'-gay) Road in Wilkins Township about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say unspecified evidence suggests Jones arrived in a car, then was shot and left for dead.

Jones starred at Woodland Hills High School which has produced several NFL players from the city's eastern suburbs.

Jones played quarterback and safety and graduated last year. He verbally committed to West Virginia University but backed away from that offer and was still considering other schools.

