Judge rejects ACLU access to South Carolina jail inmates

A federal judge has refused to allow American Civil Liberties Union attorneys to have unlimited access to inmates at a South Carolina jail while the group pursues a lawsuit on the issue.
The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin McDonald has denied a request for a preliminary injunction by the civil rights group during its lawsuit against the Spartanburg County jail.
The ACLU wanted face-to-face visits with inmates while the court decides the constitutionality of the Spartanburg jail's visitation policy.
The civil rights group has been investigating civil rights violations involving the mishandling of indigent defendants.
The jail says its policy requires that a prior relationship exist with an inmate before granting a request for a professional visit. The ACLU says that violates the inmates' First Amendment rights.
