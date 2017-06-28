Celebrities

June 28, 2017 1:24 AM

Castle in New York's Central Park to undergo $6M restoration

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

An iconic castle in New York City's Central Park is set to undergo a $6 million restoration this fall.

NY1 television reports (http://bit.ly/2tjADA6 ) Belvedere Castle, a 19th century centerpiece of the park and one of its most visited sites, will be cleaned and waterproofed later this year. The Central Park Conservancy says it also will install a new drainage system and rejuvenate the original wood designs of the castle's pavilions.

Chief landscape architect Christopher Nolan says the castle was last restored in 1983. He says it was a flagship effort in restoring the park, but Belvedere Castle has not had a similar restoration undertaking since that time.

Officials say they also plan to add new playground equipment to the Billy Johnson Playground on the eastern side of the park.

Replenishment project, not exposed seawall, is the only way to fix Harrison County beach

Replenishment project, not exposed seawall, is the only way to fix Harrison County beach
