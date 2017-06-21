Celebrities

June 21, 2017 9:56 PM

Obama Presidential Center could include playground, sledding

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Former President Barack Obama's presidential center could include a playground, performance lawn and a sledding hill.

The landscape architect designing the 20-acre site in Chicago's Jackson Park tells The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2rQYreJ ) the park offers a range of options. Michael Van Valkenburgh says there also are plans for community gardens and wooded walking areas.

The Obama Presidential Center will include a museum and library and is expected to be complete in 2021. Obama has said he wants the space near Lake Michigan on the city's South Side to be a hub of community activity where the next generation of young leaders will be trained.

The Obama Foundation, which is responsible for building the center, and the Chicago Department of Transportation were discussing plans at a public meeting Wednesday.

