The Latest: Officials haven't yet determined how 3 died

The Latest on the discovery of three bodies hidden outside a southwestern Idaho home (all times local):
5:55 p.m.
Authorities have not yet determined what killed three people whose bodies were found outside a southwestern Idaho farmhouse, but they say signs at the scene point to foul play.
Canyon County Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell says the bodies were found lying side-by-side and partially covered, which suggests a homicide. Dashiell said investigators have not yet ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide, however.
A law enforcement officer went to the home a bit after 11 a.m. Monday when a family member called to ask that someone check on the residents of the home because they hadn't been heard from for some time.
Dashiell says the officer saw signs suggesting something was amiss at the property, and they then found the partially hidden bodies.
The advanced state of decomposition suggest the three had been dead for at least three days, Dashiell said, and so investigators had not yet determined the ages, genders or identities of the victims.
___
4:45 p.m.
Investigators say the bodies of three people found outside a southwestern Idaho home were partially covered, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.
The Canyon County Sheriff's office sent an officer to the home late Monday morning after a family member requested a welfare check because they hadn't seen the occupants for some time. The law enforcement officer found the bodies outside the home.
Sheriff's spokesman Joe Decker says it appears as if someone tried to hide the remains. Decker said the three had been dead for at least a few days based on the state of decomposition, and their ages and genders were not yet known.
Investigators have not determined the causes of death.
___
3:37 p.m.
Authorities in southwestern Idaho are investigating after three people were found dead outside a Caldwell home.
Joe Decker with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office said in a prepared statement that officers found the bodies Monday when they responded to a request for a welfare check at the house.
The sheriff's office is investigating the deaths as a possible homicide case. No other information was released.
Comments