Nebraska Passport program puts new stamp on state tourism

In this photo from June 14, 2017, Carol Crist of Lincoln, Neb., takes a photo with her tablet of Main Street Studios & Gallery in Elkhorn, Neb. Main Street Studios & Gallery is on the Nebraska Passport program, a state tourism initiative designed to attract visitors to places they otherwise might not have seen. The program has become increasingly popular in recent years as more people request booklets and download the Nebraska Passport app. Nati Harnik AP Photo