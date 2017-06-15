Celebrities

June 15, 2017 11:08 PM

UMaine hosting "Art of Climate Science" exhibit

The Associated Press
BELFAST, Maine

The University of Maine is hosting an art exhibit called "The Art of Climate Science" featuring works by faculty, staff and students at its Climate Change Institute.

The work will be on display from Friday to Sept. 29 at UMaine's Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The university says the exhibit includes 88 photographs and works of art of "landscapes, environments and methods researchers use to understand the past, current and future of Earth's climate system."

The school says the works of art illustrate what it looks like for researchers to do archaeology in the Andes mountains of Peru or drill ice in Antarctica.

The university is hosting an opening reception on Friday at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery in Belfast.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Saints players congratulate Jarrius Robertson

Saints players congratulate Jarrius Robertson 1:00

Saints players congratulate Jarrius Robertson
Fire at duplex in Harrison County 0:30

Fire at duplex in Harrison County
Medevac Chopper Arrives After GOP Congressman, Aides, Shot at During Baseball Practice 0:36

Medevac Chopper Arrives After GOP Congressman, Aides, Shot at During Baseball Practice

View More Video

Entertainment Videos