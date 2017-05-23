LBGT people aren’t loving Carriere native vying for final rose on ‘The Bachelorette’

A man with roots in South Mississippi is one rose closer to stealing the heart of attorney Rachel Lindsey on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” but Bryce Powers is not getting love from the LGBTQ community.
Powers grew up in Carriere, and his family lives in the small community in Pearl River County, family friend Justin Branden told WRJW Radio.
The 31-year-old firefighter now living in Orlando wore his uniform to meet Lindsey on Monday night’s season premiere, and literally swept her off her feet. He received a rose at the end of the first episode, so we’ll be seeing more of Powers as he tries to win over Lindsey, whom Bachelor Nick Viall sent packing just before the finale in the last season of “The Bachelor.”
Lindsey was the fan favorite throughout the entire season. Viall met her family in Texas and attended church with her during their at-home visit.
But before the current season of “The Bachelorette” aired on ABC, Powers was a trending topic on Facebook and across celebrity news websites.
On his biography page on ABC’s website, one of the questions asked was, “What’s your biggest date fear?”
“The chick is actually a dude,” was Powers’ response, according to multiple internet reports.
The Bachelorette contestant Bryce Powers is already in the internet doghouse after making a transphobic comment: https://t.co/nzzT3KcZlG pic.twitter.com/24N7mYVu7x— E! News (@enews) May 21, 2017
People did not take kindly to Powers’ comments.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 4 winner Sharon Needles tweeted her thoughts.
Others also tweeted their disappointment in his answer.
ABC responded, saying Powers’ comments that were labeled transphobic do not represent the company, “The Bachelorette” or contestant Rachel Lindsey, who is the first black Bachelorette in the show’s history.
Powers’ response has since been removed from the website.
Season premiere tonight of the #bachelorette.... let's get toasthead! @BacheloretteABC @BachelorNation #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/G3CVu8MAP1— Bryce Powers (@bdpowers5) May 22, 2017
Though Powers took to Twitter to joke after some people said he looked like Spongebob Squarepants, he has not yet tweeted an explanation to his response about trans people.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Comments