High school basketball player collapses at practice, dies

A basketball player at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School has died after collapsing during open gym.
News outlets report that 15-year-old Star Ifeacho was pronounced dead at University of Kentucky Hospital on Wednesday at 5:47 p.m.
Fayette County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall says players were practicing in front of coaches and an athletic trainer at the time.
Superintendent Manny Caulk says in a news release that Ifeacho, a sophomore, had stopped shooting baskets and was with the athletic trainer when he collapsed in the locker room.
"The athletic trainer immediately provided emergency care, including CPR and the use of the AED (automated external defibrillator), while 911 was called. When paramedics arrived, they took over his care and transported him to the hospital."
The cause of death wasn't immediately known. An autopsy will be performed Thursday.
Caulk said counselors would be available Thursday to students and staff at the school.
Ifeacho was a 6-foot-1 shooting guard who averaged 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in the 2016-17 season.
