Items from Patrick Swayze's New Mexico ranch up for sale

Several items from actor Patrick Swayze's estate will be auctioned off later this month, including property from his ranch in northern New Mexico.
The auction will be held on April 28 and April 29 in Los Angeles.
The items up for sale include the leather jacket Swayze wore in "Dirty Dancing," the surfboard he used in the 1991 film "Point Break" and clothing he wore in the 1990 movie "Ghost," which also starred Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg.
Part of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Swayze died in 2009 after a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.
His widow, Lisa Niemi, still owns their 7,000-acre ranch in San Miguel.
