Celebrities

March 17, 2017 6:02 AM

Director Rob Reiner to attend Annapolis Film Festival

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Director and actor Rob Reiner will attend the Annapolis Film Festival's opening night to screen his movie about President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The Capital Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2nM14aU) the Annapolis Film Festival will run from March 30 to April 2 in downtown Annapolis.

In Reiner's film, "LBJ," the president struggles to lead a country that is still dealing with the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the rise of the civil rights movement. The film stars Woody Harrelson as the title character and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lady Bird Johnson.

Reiner also directed "When Harry Met Sally," ''A Few Good Men" and "This is Spinal Tap."

"LBJ" producers Matthew George and Tim and Trevor White, who are Annapolis natives, will also attend the festival's opening night.

More information can be found at www.annapolisfilmfestival.com.

Related content

Celebrities

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

View more video

Entertainment Videos