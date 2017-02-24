Caitlyn Jenner calls Trump transgender decision 'a disaster'

1:49 “The geese were so thick on Goose Point…you could spit and hit the geese.” Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:08 Gautier Middle School makes connection with NASA

3:46 Her kids were sexually abused while under state's care, and it gets worse

2:08 Why does Hancock County have so many children in the DHS system?

1:08 History unveiled in D'Iberville

1:43 Bay High jumps out to an early lead against South Pike

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?