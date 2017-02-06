Hattiesburg actor in controversial Super Bowl ad

Actor and Hattiesburg resident Creek Wilson had a part in Budweiser’s commercial “Born the Hard Way” shown during Super Bowl LI.
“It is very surreal,” Wilson told WDAM. “It’s very exciting and I’m proud to be in the Budweiser commercial. Hopefully it’s a stepping stone in my career.”
The commercial was the story of Adolphus Busch, the German immigrant who co-founded Anheuser-Busch in the 1800s.
Wilson said he went to an audition in New Orleans and originally tried out for a role as a bartender but instead landed a role as a street fighter who has a confrontation with Busch.
“It was actually filmed in New Orleans, in Jackson Square,” Wilson said. “When I got to the set, everything was completely 1856. They put me in hair and make-up and got my wardrobe on. Then walking out to the set, it was like I was in 1856.”
Wilson said his daughter Kamryn pushed him to get involved with acting. Wilson said when Kamryn went off to college, she told him he needed to pick up a hobby.
“I had a friend who was doing some extra work in commercials,” Kamryn said. “With me being in high school, I wasn’t able to try it. One thing led to another, so that’s where he is now.”
Budweiser’s ad was released days after President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees and nearly all citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries. The travel has been block by a federal judge.
Ricardo Marques, vice president of Budweiser, in a statement said the company has been working on the ad since May.
“The powerful thing about the story is the fact that it’s a human story and the human dream resonating,” he said. “Of course it would be foolish to think the current context is not putting additional eyeballs (on the ad), but that was absolutely the not the intent and not what makes the spot as special as it is.”
Wilson said he is leaving politics aside and is happy to get a role in the commercial. “To have the American dream, yes, that’s very nice to be a part of.”
