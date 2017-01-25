Celebrities

Former Phoenix tax preparer gets prison for identity theft

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

A former Phoenix tax preparer has been sentenced to two years in prison for identity theft and ordered to pay more than $101,000 in restitution to the federal government.

Criminal investigators with the Phoenix office of the Internal Revenue Service say 53-year-old Kimberly Stewart was sentenced Monday. She pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft last October.

Stewart owned and operated a tax preparation business from 2003-10.

Prosecutors say Stewart admitted in her plea agreement that in early 2011, she filed a false return for the 2010 tax year using the name and Social Security number of her deceased mother.

Stewart got a tax refund of more than $6,400.

Investigators say Stewart had previously been contacted by the IRS about false returns she prepared and filed on behalf of others.

