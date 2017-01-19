Celebrities

January 19, 2017 3:12 AM

Hogan touts used book deliveries to schools; more planned

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Gov. Larry Hogan is announcing the expansion of a state program that has delivered more than 25,000 donated books and school supplies.

The Republican governor said in a statement Wednesday that the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives has worked with charitable groups and literacy advocates to deliver more than 25,000 books and school supplies.

He says the materials went to nearly 50 schools, after-school programs, recreational centers and churches in the parts of the Baltimore-Washington area, southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

Hogan says the program will expand to more counties, including much of western Maryland, in 2017.

Related content

Celebrities

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mississippi National Guardsmen heading to inauguration

View more video

Entertainment Videos