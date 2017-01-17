Celebrities

January 17, 2017 4:37 AM

Permanent home for Chicago Children's Theatre opens

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Where the desks of Chicago police detectives once stood in a West Side police district is now classrooms for theater-art courses. And the old firing range in the basement is now a storage space for costumes.

It's the former 12th District Police Station, which has been transformed into the new, $8.5 million home of the Chicago Children's Theatre. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned Tuesday.

Phase One of the project resulted in the new 149-seat Pritzker Family Studio Theatre. Phase Two will finish in 2021 and include a second, 299-seat theater.

Artistic director Jacqueline Russell says the Children's Theatre's first-ever permanent home "is a reason for all of Chicago to celebrate." She says it creates a centrally located theatre for the city's children, "regardless of their circumstances or ability to pay."

Related content

Celebrities

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Martin Luther King Jr., Day parade rolls through Biloxi

View more video

Entertainment Videos