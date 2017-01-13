Key West Literary Seminar focusing on politics

Leading American authors, scholars and journalists have gathered to discuss "Revealing Power: The Literature of Politics" during the 35th Key West Literary Seminar.
Keynoter speaker Robert Caro, winner of two Pulitzer Prizes for biographies of Lyndon Johnson and Robert Moses, kicked off the four-day conclave Thursday night at the historic San Carlos Institute.
The focus on politics is just days from the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump.
Organizers describe the program as "a singular literary exploration of power — of those who wield it, those who suffer under it, and those who seek to attain it — and of what power reveals about the human condition."
Topics include truth and fiction in contemporary politics, the presidency's "why" and the role of power in politics and literature.
