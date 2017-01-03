Alaska won't probe case of woman killed after leaving jail

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food Pause

1:29 Here's what happened at emergency meeting after Mike De Nardo's death

1:51 Bay says goodbye to Chief Mike De Nardo

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:37 Dixson the dog's families

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?