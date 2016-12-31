Heartbroken Krewe of Chewbacchus honors their princess, Carrie Fisher

Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Addy Longlois, 7, dressed as Princess Leia, walks in a parade in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. The parade was held by the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a "Star Wars" themed Mardi Gras Krewe.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Michell Niemeyer, dressed as Princess Leia, silhouetted as members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played her role in the "Star Wars" movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Wade Heaton, dressed in costume, entertains a child with a light saber during a parade in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died at on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. The parade was held by the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a "Star Wars" themed Mardi Gras Krewe.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Beckie Wasden, dressed as Princess Leia, takes a photo during a parade in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. The parade was held by the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a "Star Wars" themed Mardi Gras Krewe.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Laura Bell, dressed as Princess Leia from the original "Star Wars" movie, holds her daughter Luna Bell, dressed as Leia from "The Empire Strikes Back" movie, at the start of a parade in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. The parade was held by the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a "Star Wars" themed Mardi Gras Krewe.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Laura Bell, dressed as Princess Leia from the original Star Wars movie, holds her daughter Luna Bell, dressed as Leia from The Empire Strikes Back movie, at the start of a parade in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60. The parade was held by the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Star Wars themed Mardi Gras krewe.
Gerald Herbert
AP
People wait for the start of a parade in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Ellis Cook, left, and Retina Hegazzi, both 9, wait for the start of a parade, with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Members of the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a Mardi Gras Krewe, hold a parade with members dressed as Princess Leia, in honor of actress Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars movie series, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Comments