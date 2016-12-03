Texas congressman defends ‘Fixer Upper’ stars

Texas Rep. Bill Flores is defending the hosts of a home improvement show who have come under fire because of their church.
Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of the hit home improvement show “Fixer Upper,” were the subjects of a controversial BuzzFeed News report detailing their connection to an evangelical megachurch.
The story questioned the Gaines’ openness to featuring LGBT guests on their show, and garnered blistering critiques from conservative and evangelical commentators who found the claims unwarranted.
In response Flores, whose district includes Waco, where the show is set, took to Twitter to air his grievances with the report and express support for the couple.
“I am supporting and praying for @chippergaines & @joannagaines as the intolerant attack our Christian faith,” Flores wrote.
Flores is a Southern Baptist and social conservative. He has represented Texas’ 17th District since 2011.
The story featured comments from the Gaines’ pastor at Antioch Community Church, Jimmy Seibert, who has repeatedly endorsed the notion that LGBT people can be “converted” to heterosexuality.
The Gaines have not yet commented publicly about the piece, but HGTV has assured the public that they do not and will not discriminate against the LGBT community.
