'Moonlight' shines brightest at Trump-focused Gotham Awards

The Gotham Independent Film Awards showered honors on Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" and kicked off the movie industry's awards season with a drumbeat of speeches that rejected the politics of Donald Trump.
A celebrated film about a boy growing up black, poor and gay, "Moonlight" virtually swept the night, taking best feature, best screenplay, a special jury award for best ensemble and the audience award. The Gothams, as they're known, honor independent film.
Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key in downtown Manhattan, the ceremony never strayed far from the president-elect who resides about 70 blocks to the north. In his opening monologue Key urged: "Our voices need to be heard now more than ever."
Other top awards went to Casey Affleck for "Manchester by the Sea" and Isabelle Huppert for "Elle."
