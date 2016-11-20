'Cool Globes' climate change exhibit comes to Lake Placid

A public art exhibit aimed at inspiring actions on climate change is on display throughout the winter season in Lake Placid.
The "Cool Globes" exhibit originally premiered in Chicago in 2007 in partnership with the Field Museum of Natural History. It has traveled the world, with U.S. stops in cities including New York, Washington, Boston, San Francisco, Houston and Buffalo.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Lake Placid exhibit, which features a dozen 5-foot-diameter globes placed around the village, encourages people to take steps to safeguard the environment.
The globes are painted by various artists in themes that relate to environmental problems. Accompanying plaques offer ways people can help.
