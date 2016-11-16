Celebrities

November 16, 2016 7:26 PM

The Latest: Claude Monet painting fetches $81.4M in NYC

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The Latest on Christie's New York auction of impressionist and modern art (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

A painting from Claude Monet's acclaimed "Grainstack" series fetched $81.4 million at Christie's New York auction of impressionist and modern art.

Wednesday evening's sale set a new auction record for the artist. The previous auction record for a Monet was $80.4 million set in 2008.

The 1891 painting, shimmering with hues of reds, pinks, blues and yellow, depicts a close-up of a single cone-shaped stack after harvest.

Monet's "Grainstack" series — 25 in all — was painted just steps from his home outside a farmer's field in the French village of Giverny (ZHEE'-vehr-nee).

The work offered at Christie's Wednesday was one of a few still in private hands.

---

9:30 a.m.

A painting from Claude Monet's acclaimed "Grainstack" series is leading Christie's New York auction of impressionist and modern art where it could realize around $45 million.

The 1891 painting, shimmering with hues of reds, pinks, blues and yellow, depicts a close-up of a single cone-shaped stack after harvest.

Monet's "Grainstack" series — 25 in all — was painted just steps from his home outside a farmer's field in the French village of Giverny (ZHEE'-vehr-nee).

The work being offered at Christie's on Wednesday evening is one of a few still in private hands.

The auction record for a Monet is $80.4 million set in 2008.

Related content

Celebrities

Comments

Videos

Watch MSU's Jazzmun Holmes, Ameshya Willaims return to Coast

View more video

Entertainment Videos