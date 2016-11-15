Celebrities

November 15, 2016 7:59 AM

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson named People's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Former WWE champ Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can add People's "Sexiest Man Alive" title to his list of accomplishments.

The wrestler-turned-actor was crowned this year's winner Tuesday morning. The 44-year-old tells the magazine that the honor means he has "pretty much reached the pinnacle." Johnson is set to discuss his new status with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Tuesday.

Last year's winner was British soccer standout David Beckham. Other recent winners include Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine and Channing Tatum.

Johnson has lent his voice to a character in the animated Disney film "Moana," which hits theaters next week.

Related content

Celebrities

Comments

Videos

Driver charged with DUI after four-car wreck on 49 in Gulfport

View more video

Entertainment Videos