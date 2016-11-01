Celebrity sightings mean Rob Reiner is filming again in New Orleans

Milla Jovovich, the model and actress who starred with Bruce Willis in the 1997 hit “The Fifth Element” and the “Resident Evil” films from 2002 to present, was seen in New Orleans on Sunday and around town on Monday.
She is in town in connection with a new Rob Reiner film ,“Shock and Awe,” based on a true story about Knight Ridder reporters who challenged President George W. Bush’s claims of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq before the invasion in 2003. The cast includes Woody Harrelson, Tommy Lee Jones, James Marsden, Alec Baldwin and Jessica Biel.
The Instagram post below shows Jovovich with Harrelson, Biel, cinematographer Barry Markowitz and Marsden.
According to Mike Scott of NOLA.com, Reiner has been developing “Shock and Awe” for several years.
The Knight Ridder team of Jonathan Landay, Warren Strobel, John Walcott and Joe Galloway reported on the war in Iraq. The company owned the Sun Herald during those days.
Then-Sun Herald reporter Patrick Peterson was embedded with South Mississippi-based Marines and Seabees during the war.
McClatchy bought Knight Ridder, including the Sun Herald, in 2006.
“Shock and Awe” is scheduled to be released in 2017.
Reiner’s political drama, “LBJ,” also was shot in New Orleans. “LBJ,” which stars Harrelson as President Lyndon Johnson, made its U.S. premiere last month at the New Orleans Film Festival.
