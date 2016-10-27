Celebrity chef Rick Bayless to be honored at Smithsonian

Celebrity chef Rick Bayless is being honored at the Smithsonian for his contributions to American dining.
Bayless will receive the second annual Julia Child Award from the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. The award will be presented Thursday at a gala devoted to food history at the National Museum of American History.
Bayless will also be donating some objects representing his early career to the museum.
The Chicago-based Bayless is credited for making traditional and regional Mexican cuisine more widely known in the United States. His restaurants include Frontera Grill, and he has created a line of Mexican-inspired prepared foods.
