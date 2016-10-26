List of ‘rules’ lands Jackson fifth-graders on ‘Ellen’

Two Jackson fifth-graders are getting some national attention after a list of “rules” went viral in September.
TV station WAPT reports 11-year-old Zoe Spann wrote a list of rules for her classmate Noah Weston, 10, to follow.
The list caught the attention of New Orleans native Ellen Degeneres, who had the duo on her talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Zoe’s boundary-setting list of rules included such gems as “Do not speak to me unless it’s a greeting, which will be never.”
“I was annoyed with Noah,” Zoe told Degeneres. “He was giggling every time I saw him and then he invaded my personal space by touching my shoulder.”
Noah said he has his done his best to follow the rules.
Well, most of them.
“I’ve broken a couple,” he said.
One of the rules Noah said he had broken was rule number six — a request from Zoe to reread the list 500 times.
Zoe, however, said the two were working toward building a friendship.
“Yeah, but it’s a little rocky right now,” Noah said of their blossoming friendship.
Degeneres presented her guests with some gifts including new Apple Books and inflatable vests to protect their “private space.”
