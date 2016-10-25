US writers Beatty, Moshfegh up for Man Booker fiction prize

The Man Booker prize short list writers pose for the media, with the books ,they are from the left-Paul Beatty, "The Sellout", Deborah Levy , "Hot Milk" Graeme Macrae Burnet, "His Bloody Project", Ottessa Moshfegh "Eileen", David Szalay "All That Man Is", and Madeleine Thien, "Do Not Say We Have Nothing", during a photocall for the Man Booker Prize for fiction in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. This will be the third year the £50,000 (61,000 US$), prize has been open to any writer, writing originally in English and published in the UK, irrespective of nationality.
Writer David Szalay, poses for the media with his book "All That Man Is"
Writer Madeleine Thien, poses for the media with her book "Do Not Say We Have Nothing"
Writer Graeme Macrae Burnet, poses for the media with his book "His Bloody Project"
Writer Deborah Levy, poses for the media with her book "Hot Milk"
Writer Ottessa Moshfegh poses for the media with her book "Eileen"
Writer Paul Beatty poses for the media with his book "The Sellout"
