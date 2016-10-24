Work of artists in Appalachia showcased at museum events

Two public events at West Virginia University this week will examine the work of artists from Appalachia.
Self-taught artist Minnie Adkins and writer-musician Mike Norris, both of eastern Kentucky, are visiting during the events. Work by Adkins is on display in an exhibition in the Art Museum of WVU, and Norris and Adkins have written several children's books together.
On Tuesday, the documentary "O Appalachia: Art and Lives of Appalachian Self-Taught Artists" will be shown at 6:30 p.m. The film was produced by the museum in 2015 and aired on West Virginia Public Television in August.
The second even will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, with Adkins and Norris talking about how they create their children's books. Adkins will also offer some woodcarving demonstrations.
For more information, visit http://artmuseum.wvu.edu/ .
