Arizona man convicted of marijuana trafficking in New Mexico

A federal court jury has found an Arizona man guilty on marijuana trafficking charges in New Mexico.
Prosecutors say 57-year-old John Wayne Hargrove, of Pearce, was convicted Tuesday after a two-day trial in Las Cruces.
Hargrove and four Mexican nationals were arrested in February on a criminal complaint charging them with conspiracy and possession of nearly 298 pounds of marijuana.
Border Patrol agents arrested Hargrove and another defendant near the Arizona-New Mexico border and seized six bundles of marijuana from their truck.
Hargrove and two others were subsequently indicted and charged with participating in a marijuana trafficking conspiracy and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
At sentencing, Hargrove faces up to 40 years in prison. He remains in custody pending a sentencing hearing that has yet to be scheduled.
Comments