Adaptation of Stephen King novel filming in Mobile

A movie producer has confirmed a film adaptation of a Stephen King novel is being filmed primarily in downtown Mobile.
Executive Producer D. Scott Lumpkin tells Al.com 90 percent of the filming of “Gerald’s Game” will be shot in downtown Mobile.
“Gerald’s Game” is based on the 1992 novel of the same name. It is about a couple whose vacation turns into a nightmare after the title character dies at the hands of his wife, who is tied to a bed and unable to help him.
Filming began last week and is expected to continue through mid-November.
The film is expected to forgo a release in theaters and instead debut as a Netflix Original. It will star Bruce Greenwood and Carla Gugino.
