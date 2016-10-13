Celebrities

October 13, 2016 4:18 AM

Man charged after woman found strangled to death at motel

The Associated Press
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.

A man has been charged in connection with the strangulation death of a woman whose body was found at a St. Augustine motel.

Local media outlets report the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Christopher William McCook was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the death of Keneshia C. Gadson.

Deputies say 29-year-old Gadson was found dead Tuesday night at the Star Motel. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was strangulation.

Officials say they found McCook the next morning at a nearby Denny's restaurant.

It's not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

