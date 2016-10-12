New monument of Sparty comes to Michigan State University

Michigan State University is getting a new bronze monument to the school's Sparty mascot.
The statue at the MSU Union on the school's East Lansing campus is perched on a bench with his muscular arms extended out. People will be able to sit next to Sparty and pose for photos. An unveiling of the about $150,000 project is Wednesday ahead of weekend homecoming events.
Oregon-based sculptor Alison Brown created a clay rendering used to cast the statue, which weighs about 1,500 pounds.
The MSU Senior Class Council for 2016 picked the Bronze Sparty Statue Fund as its senior class gift, an annual fundraiser for special campus projects.
Another statue known as "Sparty" is a popular campus photo spot. That statue is located outdoors, within view of Spartan Stadium.
