Heidelberg Project starts fundraising, plans transformation

The Heidelberg Project in Detroit is launching a $100,000 capital campaign as its creator looks to remake and largely dismantle the outdoor art installation.
The Detroit News reports (http://detne.ws/2dKtqCj ) the "Heidelberg 3.0" campaign starts online Monday. Money raised will go to renovate the Numbers House, one of the structures left in an area where homes decorated by artist Tyree Guyton were targeted by arson since 2013.
Guyton founded the Heidelberg Project in 1986 in response to urban decay. He announced in August that he was planning to mostly take it down.
Jenenne Whitfield, executive director of Heidelberg, said the ultimate goal is to raise $3 million by the end of 2018. She says plans call for an arts-focused community in the area. A museum also could be created.
Comments