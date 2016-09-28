Celebrities

Boy uses art to draw attention to effects of global warming

The Associated Press
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

An 11-year-old western Michigan boy is using art to draw attention to the effects of global warming and boost efforts to save polar bears.

Bryce Madder of Kent County's Ada Township held an event this week at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum to promote the nonprofit Polar Army. His effort includes a website where children can create and post artwork related to saving polar bears.

A broader goal of the effort, however, is to help educate children about the effects of global warming on the Arctic. And in a statement, he says: "My vision is to use art to change the world, and at the same time, inspire a new generation of leaders."

Bryce plans to bring his Polar Army presentation to schools, churches and other organizations.

