Four years after beating cancer, Pass native launches podcast

“Good Morning America’s” host Robin Roberts has launched her own podcast.
On Tuesday, Roberts, who calls Pass Christian her hometown, dropped the first three episodes of “Robin Roberts: Everybody’s Got Something,” which is also the name of her best-selling book.
Each episode is 45 minutes long and features and features Roberts interviewing a special guest.
The first three episodes feature chef Giada De Laurentis, musician India Arie and late night radio host Delilah.
The podcast was launched on Sept. 20, which was the fourth anniversary of Roberts’ life-saving bone marrow transplant.
The first season contains seven episodes. The remaining four episodes will be available weekly starting Oct. 3. And will feature Cookie and Magic Johnson, Tony Robbins and former Pass Christian resident Tig Notaro.
Roberts’ podcast is produced through her company, Rockin’ Robin Productions, and ABC Radio. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is sponsoring the program/
It is available for download and streaming at iTunes, Google Play Music, the ABC News mobile apps, RobinPodcast.com, and ABCNewsPodcasts.com.
