50-foot-tall statue of Native woman formally unveiled

South Dakota's newest landmark has been formally unveiled in Chamberlain, along the banks of the Missouri River.
The Daily Republic (http://bit.ly/2cC1Owu ) reports that more than 200 people gathered at the Chamberlain rest stop on Interstate 90 over the weekend to recognize the 50-foot-tall, stainless steel statue that depicts a young Native American woman with a star quilt.
Black Hills artist Dale Lamphere says his intent for the project "is to have the sculpture stand as an enduring symbol of our shared belief that we are in a sacred place and that we are all sacred."
Norm and Eunabel McKie commissioned the piece, titled "Dignity." They donated $1 million for the project two years ago.
Drivers on I-90 can see the sculpture day and night. Lamphere is backlit by LED lights.
