Detroit museum loans prints for Oakland University exhibit

The Detroit Institute of Arts is loaning 20 prints created by Works Projects Administration artists for an exhibition at the Oakland University Art Gallery.
The free exhibition, which also includes prints by Gerald Brockhurst from the collection of Carl F. Barnes Jr. and Anna M. Barnes, opened earlier this month and runs through Oct. 9.
The exhibition features dozens of prints from the 1920s to the 1940s. The WPA put millions of unemployed people to work in public works jobs and a unit commissioned artists to make prints. Among the loans are "Buried Treasure" by Mabel Dwight, "Miner Joe" by Elizabeth Olds and "Night Coach" by Oscar Weissbuch.
Oakland University's campus spans more than 1,400 acres in the Oakland County cities of Auburn Hills and Rochester Hills.
Online:
http://www.ouartgallery.org
