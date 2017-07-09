Bay St. Louis get funky with their memorial to artist Frida Kahlo

Several people participate in the costume contest at Frida Fest, in memorial of artist Frida Kahlo, in Old Town Bay St. Louis on July 8, 2017.
Courtesy Victoria Everett Photography
Woman and children compete in a costume contest at Frida Fest in Bay St. Louis.
A man and his daughter dance at Frida Fest in Old Town Bay St. Louis on July 8, 2017.
A woman dressed as artist Frida Kahlo participates in Frida Fest in Bay St. Louis on July 8, 2017.
Hundreds of people dressed as Frida Kahlo came to Old Town Bay St. Louis on Saturday, July 8, 2017, to participate in Frida Fest.
