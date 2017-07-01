Cowboy Mouth, Crab Fest and other things to do on Fourth of July weekend

Fred LeBlanc, lead vocalist/drummer for the iconic New Orleans rock band Cowboy Mouth, said the band looks forward to playing shows in South Mississippi, especially when the show is poolside.
“We won’t be playing on the water, but it’s so close that I can jump right after the show, which is what I did the last time we played the pool show — it’s a lot of fun,” LeBlanc said.
Cowboy Mouth returns to the Coast on Sunday for a 5 p.m. concert at the H2o Pool at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
LeBlanc said the band just returned from a string of dates on the East Coast and they played a high-profile gig a week ago.
“I’ve been friends with Guy Fieri for a long time, we’re like best friends,” he said. “So, he called me and said he’s shooting a TV show with his family and asked if we could play a show in New Orleans and I called Tipitina’s and we did the show last Sunday — it was a lot of fun.”
The Cowboy Mouth show is one of several events taking place of over the Fourth of July Weekend. If seafood is your thing, especially blue crabs, the 33rd annual Crab Festival kicked off Friday on the grounds of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis. Crab Fest runs through Sunday.
The festival is known for it’s boiled seafood booth that features shrimp and crabs that are boiled on site. There are several food, drink and dessert vendors, and beer is also for sale. Crab Fest also features carnival rides, dozens of booths with items from local artists and live music throughout the day and night.
There are also several spots where Coast residents can watch fireworks shows over the weekend.
Justin Mitchell contributed to this report.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Things to do for the Fourth of July Weekend
Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Jones Park, Gulfport. Gates open noon-midnight Friday-Monday; gates close at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday
Sammy Kershaw at Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast, 8 p.m.
Mary Wilson of the Supremes Motown group appears in three shows at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday
▪ Allusa Cirque-style show at Beau Rivage Theatre, at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
