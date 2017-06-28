Listen to the first season of ‘Out Here in America’

It’s been almost two years since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage with Obergefell v. Hodges.

The ruling was a victory for LGBTQ people living in large metropolitan areas as well as people who consider home the small towns with two stoplights and a gas station for a grocery store.

For these people in the Deep South, however, a court ruling wasn’t the end-all, be-all for equality. Sure, we could get married. But multiple states passed discriminatory laws soon after the ruling, and many of us living there were still scared.

Now, together with parent company McClatchy, the Sun Herald launched a podcast to help chronicle these stories. Called “Out Here in America,” the show features “don’t ask, don’t tell” veterans, church leaders, celebrities such as Tig Notaro and others giving voice to the LGBTQ experience in the the Deep South and America’s heartland. You can subscribe now on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher. The podcast debuted June 12.

You can listen to the first season, “Southern Roots,” here. New episodes are released on Mondays.

Episode 1: Remembering the Pulse nightclub shooting with guest Chris Hansen

On the debut episode of Out Here in America, Pulse nightclub shooting survivor Chris Hansen talks to host Justin Mitchell about his role helping to save the lives of Jose “Junior” Martinez and Kaliesha Andino during the massacre, his decision to leave small-town Arkansas for a city more welcoming of the LGBTQ community, and finding hope and strength in Orlando a year after one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Episode 2: Tig Notaro on marriage, motherhood and her Mississippi home

On this episode, Grammy- and Emmy-nominated comedian Tig Notaro talks to host Justin Mitchell about marrying her partner Stephanie in the Deep South; the birth of their twin boys, Max and Finn; the parts of Notaro’s show, “One Mississippi,” that mirror her own LGBTQ experience; and her hope for equality in the state that she loves.

Bonus episode: Tig Notaro on Season 2 of “One Mississippi”

Episode 3: Drag, and defying stereotypes, with Trevor Ladner

On this episode, Trevor Ladner — Harvard student, and in small-town Mississippi, the drag artist known as “Miss Annie Thang” — talks to host Justin Mitchell about discovering his passion for performing, and defining his own sense of self. Plus, a special announcement from Evan Wolfson and our friends behind the new documentary “The Freedom to Marry”!