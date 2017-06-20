Country artist featured on CMT is a headliner for Crab Fest in Bay St. Louis

Todd O’Neill describes his sound as “pure Louisiana soul” with “whiskey-soaked vocals,” and you can hear him perform at the Crab Fest in Bay St. Louis on July 1.
The country artist from Hammond, Louisiana, was featured on CMT this week.
He’ll headline the main stage at the 33rd Annual Our Lady of the Gulf Fourth of July Crab Festival in Bay St. Louis on Saturday, July 1. O’Neill and his band will perfrom from 7-11 p.m.
The Crab Fest is one of the largest festivals in Bay St. Louis each year, and it’s hosted on the OLG church fairgrounds.
This year, the Crab Fest runs from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2. More information about the event can be found on their Facebook page.
As the name suggests, the festival is anchored by it’s boiled seafood booth that features shrimp and crabs that are boiled on site. There are several food, drink and dessert vendors, and beer is also for sale. All of the food items are local.
There is plenty do for the whole family — there are carnival rides, dozens of booths with items from local artists and live music throughout the day and night. There is also a chance to win $15,000 with the purchase of a drawdown ticket.
“This is one of the biggest events on the Coast,” said Crab Fest co-organizer Leigh Haas, also known as Princess Crab on the church fairgrounds. “This year’s lineup is the best yet. From CMT artists to local favorites, we’ve got it all.”
The entertainment is always free at the Crab Fest, Haas said.
Other music acts performing at Crab Fest this year include: Chee Weez, Bucktown Allstars, Family Tradition Band with Troy Ladner, Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition, Category 6 and more.
