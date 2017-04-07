Here’s what’s going on Friday night as Black Beach Weekend kicks off

It could be one of the biggest Spring Break weekends on record for South Mississippi, and thousands of revelers are already checking in on social media and getting ready for Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.
Visitors were already hanging out on the boardwalk in Biloxi on Friday afternoon as traffic began to pick up. Hotels from Bay St. Louis to Moss Point are at or near maximum capacity as tens of thousands of people make their way down the beach and get ready for the night’s spring events.
Live music from famous rappers is the anchor of the weekend, with Spring Break Explosion at MGM Park on Friday night featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Bianca Clarke, Corey Finesse, BPace and more.
More than 1,200 people have purchased tickets to Twerk Fest 4 at the Coast Convention Center. The popular event starts at 9 p.m. Friday.
Spring breakers are sure to enjoy the beach Saturday afternoon, as well as the dining options at Coast restaurants.
Saturday night, sold-out Spring Fest will bring Migos, Jeezy, Meek Mill and more to the Coliseum.
For those who are looking for family-oriented fun, there’s plenty of other stuff to do in South Mississippi, from zip-lining to bowling to jumping at trampoline parks.
SunHerald.com hopes visitors for Biloxi Black Beach Weekend have a great time and enjoy their stay in South Mississippi.
