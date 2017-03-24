You can be Matt Stebly for 10 seconds at Due South Tattoo & Art Expo

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be Matt Stebly?
The Ocean Springs–native tattoo artist has made a name for himself within his craft — he runs Twisted Anchor Tattoo and Gallery, a successful tattoo shop and art gallery in downtown Ocean Springs. He also travels the world giving people permanent art.
He has a cult following on Facebook and Twitter, and he’s known for always wearing cool tennis shoes and ball cap, and for having clients relax on a custom gold, glittery massage table while getting inked.
He employs a diverse group of qualified tattoo artists who create pieces for monthly art shows, as well as a shop manager, Christina Jackson, who is a master of event planning.
This weekend, if you attend the Due South Tattoo & Art Expo at Golden Nugget Casino, you can be Matt Stebly for 10 seconds — thanks to Snapchat.
Artist Dajon Acevedo created two Snapchat filters for event attendees, one of which is an outline of Stebly’s face.
Guests can be the eyes and ears of the photo while wearing Stebly’s beard and baseball cap.
There’s a lot going on at Due South this weekend — local tattoo artists and artists from around the country will be giving clients permanent ink. There will also be live music, tattoo contests, art for sale and the Miss Due South pageant.
The Due South Tattoo & Art Expo runs through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the expo.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
