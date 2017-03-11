Are you the next Mississippi Camellia Queen? Fill out an application.

The 59th annual Mississippi Camellia Queen Scholarship Pageant is accepting applications for the April 15 pageant at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
The pageant is open to young women 15 and 19 years old, who will compete in a personal interview and on-stage poise and personality competitions.
The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice. The first runner-up will receive a $500 scholarship and the second runner-up a $250 scholarship.
The pageant is sponsored by the Biloxi Lions Club and is one of its biggest fundraisers.
Applications can be obtained from any Biloxi Lions Club member, at biloxilionsclub.org or by calling 228-374-8175.
Application deadline is March 28.
