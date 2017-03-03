Arts & Culture

Love The Blind Tiger in the Bay? Then you have to try the Biloxi spot.

By Julian Brunt

The Blind Tiger’s new Biloxi location on Harrah’s Gulf Coast property has a huge deck overlooking Deer Island and the Mississippi Sound.

From the deck, you have a great view of the boat channel between Deer Island and the beach, and you can watch the boats coming and going as you sip on a cold one.

Inside the restaurant, the day’s specials are printed on a chalkboard on the south wall, and on the opposite wall, you’ll find another chalkboard listing the daily menu with only eight selections, which is admittedly a small menu, but that is part of the Blind Tiger’s charm.

The Blind Tiger’s first location is in Bay St. Louis and the Biloxi location opened only a few weeks ago.

My two dining companions and I started our Biloxi Blind Tiger experience by sharing the smoked tuna dip ($9) and the pork sliders ($13), one of the daily specials.

A lot of places load their tuna dip with too much cream cheese, which is a disappointment, but the Blind Tiger got this one spot-on.

Served with crackers, a sour pickle and a splash of hot sauce, if you like, this is an appetizer you are sure to love.

The sliders were made with pulled pork and barbecue sauce, and at three to a serving, we all had one to ourselves.

For our entrees, we chose a burger ($9), a basket of fries ($4) and two mahi mahi tacos ($13).

The mahi mahi tacos were good and came with a wedge of lime and a small serving of fresh salsa and chopped cilantro. The mahi mahi filets were well-seared and not overcooked.

The burger was cooked as ordered and the fries arrived hot and crisp. With a cold beer added to this combination, we had a delightful lunch with a stellar view and remarkable food.

Blind Tiger

Where: 265 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Contact: 228-697-2650

