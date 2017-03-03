Love The Blind Tiger in the Bay? Then you have to try the Biloxi spot.

The Blind Tiger’s new Biloxi location on Harrah’s Gulf Coast property has a huge deck overlooking Deer Island and the Mississippi Sound.
From the deck, you have a great view of the boat channel between Deer Island and the beach, and you can watch the boats coming and going as you sip on a cold one.
Inside the restaurant, the day’s specials are printed on a chalkboard on the south wall, and on the opposite wall, you’ll find another chalkboard listing the daily menu with only eight selections, which is admittedly a small menu, but that is part of the Blind Tiger’s charm.
The Blind Tiger’s first location is in Bay St. Louis and the Biloxi location opened only a few weeks ago.
My two dining companions and I started our Biloxi Blind Tiger experience by sharing the smoked tuna dip ($9) and the pork sliders ($13), one of the daily specials.
A lot of places load their tuna dip with too much cream cheese, which is a disappointment, but the Blind Tiger got this one spot-on.
Served with crackers, a sour pickle and a splash of hot sauce, if you like, this is an appetizer you are sure to love.
The sliders were made with pulled pork and barbecue sauce, and at three to a serving, we all had one to ourselves.
For our entrees, we chose a burger ($9), a basket of fries ($4) and two mahi mahi tacos ($13).
The mahi mahi tacos were good and came with a wedge of lime and a small serving of fresh salsa and chopped cilantro. The mahi mahi filets were well-seared and not overcooked.
The burger was cooked as ordered and the fries arrived hot and crisp. With a cold beer added to this combination, we had a delightful lunch with a stellar view and remarkable food.
Blind Tiger
Where: 265 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Contact: 228-697-2650
