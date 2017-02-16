Are you a tattooed beauty queen? There’s a pageant for you in Biloxi

Are you pretty in ink? Well, now’s your time to claim your beauty queen crown.
Twisted Anchor Tattoo Gallery, owned by Ocean Springs artist Matt Stebly, is looking for women on the Coast who love their body art for the inaugural Miss Due South Tattoo Model Pageant.
The pageant will take place during the shop’s annual Due South Tattoo & Art Expo at Golden Nugget Casino.
Model and web personality Miss MaryLeigh will host the pageant, which will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
The winner will receive a prize package worth $600.
Twisted Anchor is on Government Street in downtown Ocean Springs.
Due South Tattto & Art Expo, now in its third year, will be March 24-26. Tattoo artists from across the country will be in Biloxi to give tattoos. The expo also features art and live music. Find out more at Due South’s website, https://duesouthtattoo.com.
Anyone interested in participating in the pageant should email their name, age, phone number and a head shot to missmaryleighmodel@gmail.com.
Comments