The Ohr wants to show off your vintage motorcycle

The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art is calling out to vintage motorcycle collectors who might be interested in lending their motorcycles for an exhibition that will open in November.
The three-month exhibition, “The Wind in Your Hair: Vintage Motorcycles,” will be on display starting Nov. 17. It will run through Feb. 24, 2018.
The museum is seeking rare, unusual and/or landmark motorcycles of all kinds and conditions manufactured between 1900 and 1970. Names of interest include Pope, Thor, ACE, BMW, Cushman, Douglas, Ducati, Indian, Harley, Henderson, Excelsior, Triumph, Nimbus, Norton, BSA, Sunbeam, Velocette, Yale and Vincent.
The motorcycles will be displayed in climate-controlled art galleries with their own central alarm security systems, camera monitors and full-time security staff, according to the museum. All of the bikes will be set on risers, and gallery attendants will be in the galleries at all times during open hours. All of the bikes will be fully insured.
For more information, call the museum at 228-374-5547 or contact executive director Kevin O’Brien at director@georgeohr.org.
