Get your okra ready — the Bloody Mary Festival is coming

Some folks like theirs spicy. Others like a strong tomato taste.
For many who order Bloody Marys at their favorite bar, good vodka, Zing Zang Bloody Mary mix and a great garnish could do the trick.
But in New Orleans, Bloody Marys are rather sacred, and the drink will get its own day — and its own festival — in March.
The Bloody Mary Liberation Party is hosting the Bloody Mary Festival at The Howlin’ Wolf in the Warehouse District from noon to 4:30 p.m. March 26. Guests will be able to try Bloody Marys from select bars and restaurants.
Ticket prices will vary, and passes for the festival can be ordered here.
The best part of the event? Once you’re in, you can drink unlimited Bloody Marys for two hours. Get ready to book an Uber.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments