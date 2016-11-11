Beauty blog’s viral video features this Kiln unicorn

She dressed a unicorn for Halloween, because “sometimes a girl just has to embrace her inner majestic creature.”
And if you are friends with Katie McColley, it likely did not surprise you to see her “costume” could not be further away from a furry unicorn outfit found at any party store across the country.
The Kiln hairstylist and owner of Katie Joe’s Kuttin’ Loose is known for her unique style, and she chose to make her own costume. She completed the look with makeup that took many people’s breath away when she posted a photo to Facebook.
But McColley’s Facebook friends weren’t the only ones mesmerized by her look.
INSIDER beauty blog shared a native video Friday promoting the Moonchild Glow Kit pallet by Anastasia Beverly Hills. The pallet, the blog said, provides shimmer tones for a fun, unique look for day to day wear or for a standout work of art through makeup.
McColley, whose birthday is on Halloween, posted a video of her unicorn look to Instagram with the caption, “When you have a perfect reason to over use your #anastasiabeverlyhills #moonchildglowkit. CAN I JUST BE A UNICORN EVERYDAY!?!?”
INSIDER used some of her video in their post, which has garnered more than 111,000 views on Facebook and more on Instagram.
